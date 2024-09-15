Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $265.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

ADP opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $279.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.