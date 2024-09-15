Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,526 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70,355 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $35,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $619,404,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $263.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,029,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

