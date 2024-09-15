Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of AUGG opened at $0.58 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

