Audius Price Down 0.2% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $155.43 million and $3.82 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

