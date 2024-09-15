Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000. Tectonic Therapeutic makes up approximately 0.7% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Tectonic Therapeutic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

TECX stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 2.59. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.