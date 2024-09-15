AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

AstroNova Stock Up 0.3 %

ALOT stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $111.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

