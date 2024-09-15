Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

