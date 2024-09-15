Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 30,860 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 30,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $214,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 501,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $287.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arteris by 2,182.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

