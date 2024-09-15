Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Artemis Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $9.72 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.
About Artemis Gold
