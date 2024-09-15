Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Artemis Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $9.72 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

