Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 556.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $359.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.64.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

