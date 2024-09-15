Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AON by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.
AON Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:AON opened at $347.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.25. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $352.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
