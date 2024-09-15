Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Anpario Price Performance

ANP stock opened at GBX 322.50 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £54.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,480.77 and a beta of 0.57. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Anpario Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,461.54%.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

