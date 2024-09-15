Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,370.75 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,822.32 or 0.04698632 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $39.81 million and $10,370.75 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00260828 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 14,104 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.

[Telegram](https://t.me/stkrsupport)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/uYaNu23Ww7)[Medium](https://medium.com/ankr-network)”

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.