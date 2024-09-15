Ankr 1-Day Volume Hits $5.59 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 14% against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $253.94 million and $5.59 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009377 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,015.55 or 0.99953405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013490 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02545141 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $5,823,747.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

