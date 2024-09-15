Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $54.22

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.78.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy
SM Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SM opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
SM Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
