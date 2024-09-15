Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $19.38

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Trading of MAG Silver
MAG Silver Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $14.53 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.14.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
