Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $19.38

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 642,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $14.53 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

