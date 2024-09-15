Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $44.25

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,587,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.95% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

