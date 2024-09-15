Analysts Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price at $14.67

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $129,315.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,948,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,880.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $67,958.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $286,013 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alector by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Alector by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alector by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alector by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alector by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALEC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.68. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

