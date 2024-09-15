AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.21% of AmpliTech Group worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.84. 26,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 62.54% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

