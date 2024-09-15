Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.51

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 73308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.