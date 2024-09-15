Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,248 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 2.3% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after buying an additional 321,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,022 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,167,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.