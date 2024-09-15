Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,775,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,354 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $321,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

