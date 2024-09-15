American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 514.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,160 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,115 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

