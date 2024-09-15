Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Ambarella
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 451,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $65.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
