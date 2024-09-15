Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 9%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.74. 1,342,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,125,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

The firm has a market cap of $558.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 24,778.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $66,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

