Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Up 1.9%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $158.59 and last traded at $158.52. Approximately 4,062,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,128,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,867 shares of company stock worth $34,218,581 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.