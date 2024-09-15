Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 966,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 788,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -110.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

