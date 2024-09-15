Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

