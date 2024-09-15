Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Invests $5.32 Million in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF (BATS:MAYU)

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF (BATS:MAYU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF comprises about 1.2% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped May ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:MAYU opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90.

