ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of ALE opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.7005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4,157.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

