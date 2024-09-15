Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alkami Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder George B. Kaiser sold 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $51,949,979.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,419,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,444,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 35,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,206,004.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,567,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder George B. Kaiser sold 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $51,949,979.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,419,784 shares in the company, valued at $262,444,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,693,370 shares of company stock worth $114,775,873 in the last ninety days. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alkami Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 338,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,237. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $36.00.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.