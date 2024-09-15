Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.34

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $5.56. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 2,678,474 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

