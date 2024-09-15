Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$6.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of C$819.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$851.84 million. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.5010395 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

