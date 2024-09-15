Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Up 77.8% in August

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTLW traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

