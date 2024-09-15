Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,049.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
AKZOF opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $80.91.
About Akzo Nobel
