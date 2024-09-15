Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,049.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

AKZOF opened at $62.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $80.91.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.