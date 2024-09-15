Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Airship AI Trading Down 8.3 %

Airship AI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,160. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

