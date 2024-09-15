Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.13 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

