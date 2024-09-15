Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSC. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,049,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

