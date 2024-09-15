AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

