Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Announces $0.04 Annual Dividend

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Agent Information Software Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIFS remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Friday. Agent Information Software has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

