Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Announces $0.04 Annual Dividend

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Agent Information Software Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIFS remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Friday. Agent Information Software has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.
Agent Information Software Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agent Information Software
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.