AFC Gamma, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

AFC Gamma has a dividend payout ratio of 91.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFCG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.