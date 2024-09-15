Aevo (AEVO) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Aevo (AEVO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Aevo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $296.15 million and $15.97 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aevo has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 871,053,694.3284068 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.34853291 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $17,699,030.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

