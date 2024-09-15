AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) is JW Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

JW Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for 2.5% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 162,178 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 99.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,678 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 390,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $796.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

