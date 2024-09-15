Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $1,726,000. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.5% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $246.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

