Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.63-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 4.630-4.680 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $608.83.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $553.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

