Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.630-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.63-4.68 EPS.

ADBE stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.96. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $608.83.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

