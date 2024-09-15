Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,023 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.83.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

