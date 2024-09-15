Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $122.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 833,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 44.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 463,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $2,906,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.