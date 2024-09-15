Actuate Therapeutics (ACTU) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) is one of 1,031 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Actuate Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Actuate Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Actuate Therapeutics Competitors -3,638.19% -299.99% -32.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Actuate Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Actuate Therapeutics N/A N/A 53.40 Actuate Therapeutics Competitors $2.02 billion $150.39 million -4.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Actuate Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Actuate Therapeutics. Actuate Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

78.3% of Actuate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Actuate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Actuate Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuate Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Actuate Therapeutics Competitors 7150 20033 46893 1086 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 60.87%. Given Actuate Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Actuate Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Actuate Therapeutics beats its rivals on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Apotheca Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

