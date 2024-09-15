Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Shares Up 4%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 4,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Acreage Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

